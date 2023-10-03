Prepare distress formula, place it before Supreme Court, CWMA: Ex-CM to Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Karnataka government should hold consultations with legal experts and all stakeholders and come out with a distress formula on sharing of Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu and present it before the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). He was speaking at an indefinite protest organised by Ritha Hitharakshana Samiti in Mandya. Bommai said that the samiti has led the Cauvery agitation for the last four decades. “We (BJP) are with the people of Mandya and support the farmers’ movement,” the former CM said.

He opined that there is a need to find a permanent solution to the century-old dispute. “TN will receive rains till November. But that is not the case with Karnataka that has been hit by a poor southwest monsoon. There are no accurate facts and information available with CWMA on sharing of Cauvery water. Hence, the State government should come out with a distress formula and take forward it based on the facts,” he added.

Bommai said the PM in the past had the power to handle such issues. “That is not the case after the authority was formed. The apex court and CWMA, however, should be apprised of the prevailing ground situation and the water available in the Cauvery basin,” he said.Accusing TN of cultivating more area than what is permitted, he said Karnataka should inform about this to the SC and CWMA. The authority, unfortunately, stuck to the pre-independence agreements, he claimed. The State Government should effectively argue the case in the courts and get approval from the SC to go ahead with the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

“In 2018, the SC directed Karnataka to release 12 tmcft of water to TN in two weeks. But we did not release water... we convinced the court of the ground situation and the court reduced the quantum of water. The present-day Congress government should have taken a similar stand,” Bommai added.

He said that if the government had held the Irrigation Consultative Committee meetings in June or July and released water to the fields, the farmers would not have faced any problems.

Calling the irrigation minister’s claims that water flowing to TN was due to seepage a lie, Bommai said the previous government had replaced the sluice gates. Meanwhile, former minister and BJP MLA R Ashoka said the Karnataka government began searching for documents only after TN approached the Supreme Court. Taking part in a farmers’ protest at Sir M Visvesvaraya Park in Mandya, Ashoka said release of water to TN would affect water supply to Bengaluru. “People of Bengaluru will settle scores with the government for the lapses in its handling of the Cauvery row,” he said.

Silent protest against release of water to Tamil Nadu

Members of various associations, including farmer leaders, have started a silent protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday, against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Convener of the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti and president of State Sugarcane Growers Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar said they will continue the silent protest till the government stops releasing water to TN. He invited people from Bengaluru to join the protest. They will be on silent protest at the Freedom Park daily from 11 am to 1 pm.

Shantakumar, AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru, and several other leaders had on September 26 met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanded him to stop releasing water till the distress formula is worked out, convene a special session of the legislature to discuss the issue and immediately start the work on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

“Since the government has not taken any decision on any of our demands, we launched the silent protest on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti,” Shantakumar said. He accused the State Government of not taking the protesters’ concerns seriously.

