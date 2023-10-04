44 new services at Bapuji Seva Kendras  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department rolled out 44 additional services at Bapuji Seva Kendras in gram panchayats. These are in addition to the existing 28 utility services. The government has decided to provide income and caste certificates, address proof and other important documents at Bapuji Seva Kendras in an efficient and speedy manner, said RDPR minister Priyank Kharge.

According to a release from RDPR, the services available at Atalji Janasnehi Centres in Nadakacheris will now be provided at Bapuji Seva Kendras at gram panchayats. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rolled out services that will facilitate people in rural areas to avail services at their convenience.

Along with the services offered by the RDPR department, people can also avail services provided by the departments of labour, health, family welfare, power, women and child welfare.

Each hobli consists of 6-7 gram panchayats with a population of 20,000-50,000 and people were required to visit utility centres in these hoblis to avail of government services and it was causing inconvenience. In order to reduce their burden, the government decided to provide services that were part of Atalji Janasnehi Centers directly through gram panchayats.

