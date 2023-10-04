Home States Karnataka

BCs in Karnataka could be around 73 per cent: Panel ex-chief

Dwarakanath said the powerful majority communities Brahmins, Lingayats and Vokkaligas account for around 3, 14 and 12 per cent of members in legislatures.

Former chairman, of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, CS Dwarakanath. (Photo | Facebook)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After Bihar made the caste census report public on Monday, there is a demand to make a similar survey in Karnataka public. Former chairman, of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, CS Dwarakanath said the state could have 73 per cent of backward and downtrodden classes.

Now, the big question is whether the caste census could be a game-changer if made public. There was already an indication on Tuesday that it could be made public by November-end.

Dwarakanath, citing the Kuldeep commission report, said, “The commission has said there should be an elected member for every 2-2.5 lakh population. By that yardstick, the backward and deprived communities should have 73 per cent of the total MLAs. But that has not happened and it is not even half that number. Some communities do not have members in local bodies proportionate to their numbers. The majority communities, Lingayats and Vokkaligas, have a number of MLAs, MPs and ministers. Dalits got their 36 seats in the Assembly because of the electoral reservation. Why is the representation of backward classes so low?"

Congress leader BK Hariprasad, who had asked the state government to make the caste census public, said, “The essence of democracy is to strengthen the nation by giving opportunities to the poorest and most deprived. Fruits of development should trickle down to all.” He said, “There are extremely backward communities and for them studying engineering or medicine is still a dream. Should we not accommodate them more inclusively inside our system?’’Dwarakanath said the powerful majority communities Brahmins, Lingayats and Vokkaligas account for around 3, 14 and 12 per cent of members in legislatures. The demand is to make the report public and to identify these communities.

