Central study team on drought to visit Karnataka soon, says agriculture minister

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Tuesday said that a Central study team will visit Karnataka next week to assess the loss in the state owing to drought. The minister said that the team, consisting of three sub-teams, will visit the drought-hit areas to study the ground situation and submit a report to the Union Government.

The State Government has submitted a memorandum to the Centre urging it to declare 195 taluks in Karnataka as drought-hit and of the 195, 164 taluks were facing severe drought conditions. Standing crops on 40 lakh hectares have been badly affected and the estimated loss is pegged at Rs 22,000 crore, he said. Karnataka is likely to see crop damage up to 58 lakh tonnes, he said.

The minister said that the state government has urged the union government to increase man-days under MGNREGA from the present 100 days to 150 days apart from releasing compensation as per NDRF norms. The Centre is likely to increase the number of man-days after the visit of the Central team to Karnataka, the minister said.

Chaluvarayaswamy said that the previous BJP government discontinued the Krishi Honda (agricultural pond) scheme introduced by the Congress government in 2013. “Now we have recommenced it and have kept aside Rs 200 crore to implement it,” he added.

On damage to tur crop due to wilt disease, the minister said that the previous BJP government merely announced compensation but did not release funds. “But we have sanctioned Rs 223 crore and Rs 148 crore has been credited to the account of farmers till date,” he added. Meanwhile, Chaluvarayaswamy has instructed the officials of the Agriculture Department to prepare a report on crop loss due to drought this year, before October 10.

