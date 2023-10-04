Home States Karnataka

Congress brass’ decision on CM tenure final: Zameer Ahmed Khan

Published: 04th October 2023

Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

ARASIKERE (HASSAN DIST): Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that the Congress high command will decide on the tenure of Karnataka CM and all state leaders should abide by its decision. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Maulana Azad Model Residential School here, Zameer predicted that the Congress will be in power in Karnataka for the next 15 years.

He also said the lone Congress MLA from Hassan district KM Shivalingegowda will find a place in the Cabinet in two-and-a-half years.

Zameer accused the Centre of not cooperating with the state to implement the housing schemes in a time-bound manner. Ridiculing the JDS-BJP alliance, Zameer said the Congress is the only secular party in Karnataka as the JDS has now officially joined hands with the saffron party against the wishes of HD Deve Gowda.

Lashing out at HD Kumaraswamy, he asked what is the former’s contribution to the growth of minorities in the state.  

