Need more assisted living facilities in Bengaluru: KJ George

BENGALURU: “There is a need for assisted living facilities in Bengaluru to provide a safe and supportive environment for elders so that they can lead their lives stress-free and with dignity,” said Energy Minister K J George after inaugurating ‘Feel at Home Assisted Living Elderly Care Centre’ at Lingadeeranahalli, near Thalaghattapura Metro Station, on Tuesday.

“India’s elderly population is growing rapidly. Due to urbanisation and change in societal structure, elders suffer emotional neglect and face challenges in completing daily activities,” George said. He also pointed out the recent UN report that highlighted India’s ageing population will reach 15% by 2036. Feel at Home Assisted Living Elderly Care Centre, by BC Shivanna Foundation in association with Alamance IT Solutions LLP, can accommodate 54 senior citizens with professional caregivers to provide geriatric assistance and provides in-house paramedical service with clinical beds and basic medical facilities for both, short and long stay options.

Dr Thriveni BS, President of BC Shivanna Foundation and Co-founder of the elderly care centre said, “Karnataka is witnessing a generational change with a growth in the number of elders.”

