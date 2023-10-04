No bias, miscreants will be punished, says Madhu 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga district minister Madhu S Bangarappa said that 60 people who were arrested in connection with Sunday’s communal riots were moved to Chitradurga jail, considering the safety factor and 24 FIRs were filed. After visiting the riot-hit areas of Ragigudda, Shantinagar and McGann Hospital to check on the health of those admitted, Bangarappa told reporters that the Ganesha festival and Eid Milad were held in a grand manner, and this incident was very unfortunate.

“To maintain law and order, Section 144 (C) of CrPC will be in place, but will soon be lifted. The public need not panic, there is relaxation is some areas,” he said.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, he said one of the victims had suffered a fractured nose. “We will look into the incident, keeping aside party and religion. Those who created the problem will be punished,” he asserted. Justifying police action, he said the department took precautionary measures.

TEJASVI: PROCESSIONS ENCOURAGED BY STATE

Commenting on the Shivamogga incident, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday told the media: “Religious processions were carried out by a particular community with full police security in Shivamogga. The participants were wielding swords and shouting slogans against the Hindu religion. They also put up 40-ft cutouts of Aurangazeb and Tipu Sultan... DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin had stated that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated. Days later, in Karnataka, which is ruled by Congress, processions of this nature are encouraged by the state. There are videos where stones are thrown on Hindu shops, public property and police. This raises serious concern at the state and national level,” Surya said and demanded that CM Siddaramaiah investigate the forces who instigated the violence.

