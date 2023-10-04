Panel may submit Karnataka caste census report by November-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission is expected to submit its socio-economic, education survey report (caste census) to the State Government by November-end.

The report by the Kantharaju Commission was prepared when Siddaramaiah was CM between 2013 and 2018. It was submitted to the coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy. But the report was not accepted for some technical reasons.

According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the report was ready in 2018 when Kumaraswamy was CM, but was not released.

Commission Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde told The New Indian Express that it is based on the report of the Kantharaju Commission, which had conducted an extensive survey across the State. He said the Commission under him could not conduct another survey. On the delay in submitting the report, Hegde said Covid-19 was among the reasons for it. His term will end next month and it is the responsibility of the Commission to submit the report before that, he added.

The report has details of every family in Karnataka such as the educational qualification of each member, employment, and economic status. Based on the recommendations of the report, the government can plan welfare schemes, he said.

Some time ago, Siddaramaiah stated that he was keen on implementing the report. Official sources said that there is pressure on the State Government to release it with Bihar releasing its caste census report on Monday. Hegde was appointed as Chairman of the Commission by the previous BJP government. “Hence, Siddaramaiah might not consider all the recommendations made by the Hegde Commission,” the sources added.

ALL CASTES SHOULD GET ORGANISED: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said people from all castes and classes should get organised and claim their constitutional rights. “Equality is possible only if every community grows economically, socially and politically. Everyone should get their share of power and opportunity,” he added.

