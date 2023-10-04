Home States Karnataka

Timings of trains in South Western Railway Zone revised

Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager of the Bengaluru Division said that the frequency of one train pair has been increased and three train pairs have been extended.

Published: 04th October 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Railway, Trains

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 568 trains running in the South Western Railway Zone, the timings of 314 trains stand revised from October 1, said Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin), Bengaluru Division.

The timetable is revised every October. “The Bengaluru Division operates 396 trains including daily, weekly, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and so on. The timings of 292 trains are revised. The daily average trains operated by the Division is 264, of which 205 are express and 59 are passengers,” Kusuma said. She said that trains have been speeded up from about 5 minutes to 70 minutes.

Four pairs of new trains have been introduced —  KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, Puratchi Thailavar Dr MGR Central Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express and the SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express.

The frequency of one train pair has been increased and three train pairs have been extended, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian RailwaystrainsSouth Western Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp