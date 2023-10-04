Timings of trains in South Western Railway Zone revised

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 568 trains running in the South Western Railway Zone, the timings of 314 trains stand revised from October 1, said Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin), Bengaluru Division.

The timetable is revised every October. “The Bengaluru Division operates 396 trains including daily, weekly, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and so on. The timings of 292 trains are revised. The daily average trains operated by the Division is 264, of which 205 are express and 59 are passengers,” Kusuma said. She said that trains have been speeded up from about 5 minutes to 70 minutes.

Four pairs of new trains have been introduced — KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, Puratchi Thailavar Dr MGR Central Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express and the SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express.

The frequency of one train pair has been increased and three train pairs have been extended, she said.

