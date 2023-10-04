Withdrawal of cases against riot accused hits national security: Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/BENGALURU: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has condemned the State Government’s thinking on backing out of prosecution from several communally sensitive cases, including that connected to riots in Hubballi in April last year and cautioned that any such move of the Siddaramaiah government could be compromising with the national security to pursue its appeasement politics.

In a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, Joshi stated that thinking of withdrawing such cases lodged in various police stations across Karnataka by his government substantiates that it would support creating social tension and law and order problems. The appeasement politics of the government has reached its peak in four months of its governance, Joshi said. Referring to the notification issued by the ADGP (Law and Order), the process of withdrawing 11 cases, including those registered in Old Hubballi police station pertaining to riots reported on April 16, 2022, was a shabby thinking of the government, he said.

“146 people were arrested but only six were out on bail. However, the case was going on in the court of law. If this was the status of the case, then how come the government could think of withdrawing the cases? This move subtly showed the appeasement of minorities,” Joshi said and alleged the result of such practice is already being seen with the recent tension in Shivamogga. He alleged that the act of the government would encourage anti-national forces. Joshi appealed to the chief minister to keep away from any such misadventure.

State BJP accused DK Shivakumar of writing to the Home Department for dropping the cases against those involved in cases in Hubballi.

