11 of 19 JDS MLAs against tie-up with BJP, says Ibrahim 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS state president CM Ibrahim, who is upset with former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s ‘unilateral’ decision to form an alliance with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday claimed that 11 of the party’s 19 MLAs are against the tie-up.

“They have expressed their displeasure with me. Around 20 per cent of Muslims voted for JDS in the May 10 Assembly elections, otherwise, the party would have won only two seats,” he said on Wednesday.

He said, “We do not have the strength to form alliances at the national level. The party leadership in Kerala left us alone. This alliance is limited only to Karnataka. When all are gone, will we have a symbol with us?”

He felt that party leaders from all states should have been called before taking the decision to ally with BJP as JDS is strong in Maharashtra too. “National president HD Deve Gowda should have called the meeting to get their opinion.”

Indirectly attacking HD Kumaraswamy, he said the party senior leader belittled Muslims’ contribution to JDS in the assembly polls and felt that if they had gone with Kumaraswamy's decisions, the party would not have won even 19 seats. “I did not go to Kumaraswamy, he came to me several times asking me to join JDS. I resigned from the MLC post despite having four more years of my tenure and joined JDS,” he explained. He felt JDS would have won two to three Lok Sabha seats if it had gone alone without the alliance with BJP.

He said he would discuss these issues at a meeting with his supporters on October 16 and present the decisions to Deve Gowda before deciding whether to quit JDS. Asked if he is returning to Congress, he said, “I got a call from NCP leader Sharad Pawar, JDU leader Nitish Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party and also a Congress high command leader. I will take a decision after the outcome of the October 16 meeting and also meeting Deve Gowda.”

