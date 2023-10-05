Central team on drought to tour Karnataka from today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To assess the drought situation in Karnataka, three Central teams consisting of senior officials will visit different parts of the state for four days from Thursday. The State Government has declared 195 taluks as drought-hit.

The Central government officials will be accompanied by senior State government officials during their visits to the drought-hit areas. On Thursday morning, the three teams will visit the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre and hold a meeting with officials at Vidhana Soudha to get information about the drought situation before starting their visits to the districts.

The team headed by Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, and Farmers Welfare, and consisting of officials from Central and State governments, including Agriculture Commissioner Patil Yalagouda will visit Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and Dharwad. The team headed by D Rajashekar, Additional Adviser, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and consisting of Central and State government officials, including KSNDMC director Karee Gowda, will visit drought-hit villages in Gadag, Koppal, Ballari, and Vijayanagar. The team headed by Ashok Kumar V, Director, of Central Water Commission, will visit Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Davanagere.

After visiting the drought-hit villages, the officials in the Central team will again hold a meeting with the State Government officials in Bengaluru on October 9 before leaving for New Delhi.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy has directed the officials from the revenue, agriculture, and horticulture departments to explain the ground reality to the Central team. In some villages, the crop has been completely damaged while in other places even if the crop is not completely damaged, the yield will be reduced considerably and that needs to be explained to the Central team during its visits to the villages, the minister directed the officials.

KRS BREACHES 100-FT MARK

The water level in the KRS reservoir across the Cauvery River in Mandya district has crossed the 100-ft mark due to heavy rain in the catchment area in Kodagu. According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited authorities, the water level stood at 100.36 ft as against the maximum of 124.80ft as of 8 AM on Wednesday. While the inflow into the dam was 9,052 cusecs, the outflow was 1,482 cusecs. ENS

