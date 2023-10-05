Congress attempts to poach MLAs forced JDS into BJP’s arms

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

BENGALURU: The JDS party leadership’s decision to ally with the BJP is now being attributed to the Congress party’s alleged attempts to ‘poach’ 13 of its 19 MLAs, and induct them into the party. It is said that 7 or 8 MLAs were in touch with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and there was a mission to make the number 13, as the anti-incumbency law allows two-thirds of the total legislators of a party to merge with another, sources said. Siddaramaiah allegedly gave the task of convincing the JDS MLAs to some of his cabinet colleagues and senior leaders, precipitating the situation, and forcing former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to meet BJP national leaders.

Hanur JDS MLA M R Manjunth met Siddaramaiah at Sambra airport in Belagavi and held talks for over half an hour, sources said. The facilitator was Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrati Suresh, also a Kuruba and staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah. Gurmitkal MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur, Devagiri MLA Karemma G Nayaka and another 4-5 MLAs who expressed their displeasure over the alliance with BJP, were also ready to switch sides.

In Tumakuru, the task of convincing Chikkanayakanahalli JDS MLA B Suresh Babu was given to district minister Dr G Parameshwara and Karnataka’s special representative in New Delhi and former minister T B Jayachandra.

But it got delayed as Suresh Babu had a good equation with Kumaraswamy, according to a source. JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, who got wind of the moves, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to send a message that the JDS is strong and will make a comeback in the Lok Sabha polls, observed a political analyst.

Kumaraswamy predicting that the Congress government will collapse in six months, is part of the ploy to keep his 19 MLAs with the party, he added.

