DK Shivakumar defends writing to home department

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday defended writing to the Home Department appealing for dropping of cases against those involved in cases in Hubballi. “The BJP government has dropped cases against several people involved in communal cases and removed names from the rowdy-sheeter list,” the DyCM said responding to a question on the BJP’s allegations that he had appealed to the Home Department to drop cases against those involved in communal violence in Hubballi.

The BJP leaders, who are unable to appoint a Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, are questioning the government, he said and added that people are aware of what BJP leaders had done when they were in power.

He said BJP leaders Basavaraj Bommai, Araga Jnanendra, JC Madhuswamy, and several others had written to the Home Department asking for the dropping of cases. In January and February 2023, as many as 7,361 names were removed from the list of rowdy-sheeters, he said. Shivakumar said they are reviewing the cases registered against innocent people and a decision will be taken after following due process, including recommendations from the officers who will look into the case details.

He said the government will soon decide on the Caste Census report. At the national level, the Congress party has taken a stand on the issue and the government will also decide in accordance with it, he said.

