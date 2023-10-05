MBCs and adivasis waiting for caste census report with hopes of internal quota

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as the demand to make public the Kantharaj commission report, popularly known as the caste census report, is getting louder, there is hope and fear, among most backward communities (MBCs) and tribals or adivasis in the state, who are looking for internal reservation. Though the report, commissioned by the Siddramaiah government during its first tenure, was ready in 2015, it has not been released citing reasons like the member secretary not signing it.

The expectations on the report are high among MBCs as over 70 per cent of castes and sects are yet to enjoy any political or economic benefits due to the government’s intervention. Though the issue was dormant for the last eight years, it has come to limelight now with Bihar releasing its caste census. While the Bihar census delved into the population of different castes, the Karnataka report is said to reveal the socio-economic and education status of different communities. The MBCs and microscopic communities want to know the contents of the report, which will help the government design programmes and policies aimed at different communities.

Adivasis too are keen as nearly 50 sects have not tasted any political, economic or educational benefits. Though Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Soliga, Koraga and others have a population of over six lakhs and are spread across 38 Assembly constituencies, they have not got their due. They are the determining factor in 10 Assembly seats but have not won a single seat against economically dominant scheduled tribes.

DEED founder Sreekanth said the government which is keen to publish the report should also exhibit its conviction to introduce internal reservation among STs that could bring hope to Adivasis.

Ramu, a tribal, feared they would again be neglected if parties rushed to please dominant communities instead of giving internal reservations to Adivasis.

Raghu, a BJP leader from the Madiwala community, said his community has over 70,000 population in all the Assembly seats but has not got its socio-economic share all these years. He said MBCs are like karab land that do not have any documents, while the dominant communities have all the privileges. He said that over 75 communities do not have a single Class 1 employee. The lack of social security and political representation has made them live a parasitic life in rural areas. He said the caste census would throw light on their population and the injustice meted out to them.

Former Backward Classes Commission chairman CS Dwarkanath said MBCs have been neglected as they don’t have representation in democratic forums and policy-making bodies. The duty of the commission is not just to give a caste-wise population breakup, but to analyse the factors for their backwardness.

Observing that over 70 per cent of microscopic communities do not have political representation or other benefits, he said Budumudaki, Drawase, Besadi, Kakalamudi, and many such castes in Category 1 or 2A have not enjoyed any benefits.

Sources said retired bureaucrats, experts and MBC leaders will meet in two days to discuss moves to build pressure on the government to come out with the report.

