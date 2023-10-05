Rahul praises Shakti, but women complain of rude bus staffers  

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as former AICC president Rahul Gandhi posted on X about the success of the free travel scheme for women, some women passengers complained of harassment at the hands of drivers and conductors.

Rahul on Wednesday morning posted, “Lakshmi, Vandana, Pooja, and lakhs of women like them in Karnataka have been empowered by the Congress govt’s Shakti Yojana, which provides free bus travel. Whether it’s going to school, college, work, or travelling anywhere in the state, the Shakti Yojana has made women self-reliant & resulted in substantial financial savings. This scheme also boosts the local economy and generates job opportunities. It’s a matter of pride that our governance model is ensuring the women of Karnataka are given their rights.’’

In response, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “We have made it possible for women to travel free and till date, 70.73 lakh women passengers have benefitted from this Shakti Scheme which enables women to travel freely through KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC. It is a facility to empower women to travel freely and the number of beneficiaries are a witness to its popularity. It is a transparent scheme and is open to all women passengers.’’

But some women passengers had complaints. Manasa R, a passenger, told TNIE, “I had a poor experience. A BMTC conductor derogatorily asked me, ‘Cash or Siddaramaiah Scheme?’. Another conductor asked, ‘Cash or OC ticket?’.”

When this was brought to Ramalinga Reddy’s notice, he was livid and said, “Please bring it to my or the authorities’ notice and we will take action. No one can be rude or callous towards our passengers.’’

Transport authorities said, “Conductors and drivers get a 2 per cent incentive on tickets sold. All these passengers under the Shakti Scheme are considered ticketed passengers and the incentives are offered to the staff, which earn them Rs 200-300 extra. Wherever such rude comments are made, it should be brought to our notice and the culprits will be pulled up immediately.”

