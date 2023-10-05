Home States Karnataka

RMC to host annual national conference

The three-day conference is being held in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Published: 05th October 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ramaiah Medical College. (Photo | RMC Website)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramaiah Medical College (RMC) will organise the 63rd Annual National Conference, NAMSCON 2023, at its Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) campus from October 6 to 8, 2023 in Bengaluru.

The three-day conference is being held in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Its aim is to showcase changes in the health sector through digital innovations.

OP Kharbanda, Pro-Vice Chancellor, RUAS, said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel will participate in the event. 

Dr Shalini C Nooyi, Principal and Dean of RMC, said 14 skill-enhancing pre-conference workshops will be conducted, covering areas such as sports medicine, advanced research, critical incident management, entrepreneurship and innovation and humanities in healthcare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramaiah Medical College NAMSCON National Academy of Medical Science NAMS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp