RMC to host annual national conference

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramaiah Medical College (RMC) will organise the 63rd Annual National Conference, NAMSCON 2023, at its Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) campus from October 6 to 8, 2023 in Bengaluru.

The three-day conference is being held in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Its aim is to showcase changes in the health sector through digital innovations.

OP Kharbanda, Pro-Vice Chancellor, RUAS, said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel will participate in the event.

Dr Shalini C Nooyi, Principal and Dean of RMC, said 14 skill-enhancing pre-conference workshops will be conducted, covering areas such as sports medicine, advanced research, critical incident management, entrepreneurship and innovation and humanities in healthcare.

BENGALURU: Ramaiah Medical College (RMC) will organise the 63rd Annual National Conference, NAMSCON 2023, at its Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS) campus from October 6 to 8, 2023 in Bengaluru. The three-day conference is being held in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Its aim is to showcase changes in the health sector through digital innovations. OP Kharbanda, Pro-Vice Chancellor, RUAS, said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel will participate in the event. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Shalini C Nooyi, Principal and Dean of RMC, said 14 skill-enhancing pre-conference workshops will be conducted, covering areas such as sports medicine, advanced research, critical incident management, entrepreneurship and innovation and humanities in healthcare.