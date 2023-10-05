Shivamogga incident is a result of appeasement politics: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the appeasement of a particular community by the State Government prompted the recent untoward incidents in Shivamogga.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said the government’s appeasement policy is the reason for an increase in the activities of anti-social elements. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara termed the Shivamogga incident small and after realising his mistake, he is now blaming the media for distorting his statement, he said.

Senior BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal accused the State Government of instigating members of the Muslim community. He alleged that the police had information about the Shivamogga incident, but they failed to take appropriate action.

On the caste census report, Bommai said the BJP is not against it. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself admitted several times that the survey done during his tenure (2013-2018) was the socio-economic survey and not the caste census.

There was a lot of difference between the caste system in North and South India,” he said. “I am not aware of the contents in that report. It is alleged that the report has been leaked. Let us see once the report comes. Siddaramaiah should have received the report while he was the CM for the first time. However, it was not implemented due to the 2018 Assembly polls,” he said.

BJP fact-finding panel in Shivamogga today

A fact-finding committee, led by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, will visit Ragigudda in Shivamogga on Thursday. The team will investigate the recent stone-throwing incident reported during the Eid Milad celebration in the locality. The team comprises former DyCMs KS Eshwarappa and Dr CN Ashw-ath Narayan, former home minister Araga Jnanendra, MP BY Raghavendra, BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar, MLA SN Channabasappa, and MLCs S Rudre Gouda, DS Arun, and Bharathi Shetty.

Taken matter seriously, says DG and IGP

DG & IGP Alok Mohan said the Shivamogga incident has been considered very seriously by the police. Speaking to reporters before holding a crime review meeting with Bengaluru City Police officers on Wednesday, he said the situation was under control in Shivamogga. He said 27 FIRs have been registered and 64 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. He maintained that there was no intelligence failure in the episode.

