Committee checks pollution levels in water bodies in Karnataka

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Standing Committee for Rural Development Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and local bodies on Thursday, inspected Bengaluru city lakes and waterway projects. The committee was inspecting the pollution levels in the water bodies, sewage, the treatment plants and their functioning. They also monitored the treatment method adopted to ensure that the saturation point of oxygen is maintained at 10 degrees Celsius. The committee headed by Chairman Bharmagouda Kage will submit their recommendations to the state government soon.

The committee started its inspection with the K-100 waterway project at Shanthinagar and culminated at Koramangala-Chalghatta Valley (KC Valley). Sharath Bachegowda, who was present for the inspection said “The water bodies like lakes are polluted only when drains and sewage diversion channels let out untreated sewage.” The committee observed that there are 20 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Bengaluru, and noted that treated water with only the prescribed level of oxygen should be allowed into lakes. “The STPs should be upgraded with disc membrane filters to ensure water quality is maintained. All the stormwater drains and shoulder drains should be free from pollution and raw sewage. Only treated water and rainwater should be allowed to flow in them,” he added

The committee visited Chandapura Lake in Anekal Taluk, which was included in the list as the National Green Tribunal, and had slapped a penalty of Rs 500 crore on the state government, for failing to protect the lake from industrial pollution. The Minor Irrigation Department officials were asked to report the steps taken to address the lake pollution and protection from encroachments.

They also visited Varthur Lake where the BDA has undertaken rejuvenation work and has cleared up to 95 per cent silt, and also visited the TZ Apartment complex in Whitefield, to see the latest state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant installed in the apartment complex. The complex is also said to be using only treated water for all its daily needs. The inspection ended with KC Valley at Bellandur, as the water from here is being sent downstream to fill tanks in Kolar district.

