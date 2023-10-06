Home States Karnataka

Cybersecurity for safer automotive vehicles

Researchers will also develop automotive vehicle technologies and network security, smart grids, and other critical systems.

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be developing automotive cybersecurity solutions in partnership with Tata Elxsi to address the challenges in complex in-vehicle networks that drive the modern-day experience of smart automobiles. The focus will be to detect and prevent potential security threats and anomalies and to also predict future threats in more advanced vehicles.

The IISc scientists will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) skill set from Tata Elxsi, and their software-defined vehicles (SDV) & EV solutions to help mitigate challenges including increased theft cases, remote control tampering, and siphoning personal information. Researchers will also develop automotive vehicle technologies and network security, smart grids, and other critical systems. AI and ML-based intrusion detection will be used to detect threats in automotive vehicles.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO & MD of Tata Elxsi, said that the company recognises that the automotive industry’s future depends on secure vehicles and trust. “As vehicles increasingly rely on digital technologies, cybersecurity becomes paramount. With this partnership, we are sure automakers and our clients can build safer, more resilient vehicles,” he added.

Advances in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-anything (V2X) connectivity have created critical problems that are now being addressed by companies through research.

