Interfaith run-up to Akshardham temple in US   

BENGALURU: The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, New Jersey, USA, on Wednesday saw a group of 20 representatives from major faiths coming together in an assembly titled Interfaith Harmony Day, marking a significant highlight within in a week-long series of celebrations leading up to the grand dedication ceremony of the Akshardham Mahamandir on October 8.

Earlier in the day, the second of three sessions of the Murti Pratishtha (idol consecration) ceremony was presided over by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj to mark the consecration of the idols of Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Lakshman, Shiva, Parvati, Ganesh, Kartikeya, Krishna, Radha, Tirupati Balaji, and the revered lineage of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) spiritual gurus. The third idol consecration will take place along with the grand dedication ceremony of BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham on October 8, according to a press release issued by BAPS.

The Interfaith Harmony Day event brought together representatives from Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, and Buddhism, and was a testament to the core principles of Akshardham, wherein unity emerges from diversity, and the common threads that bind humanity together are celebrated with reverence and appreciation.

Throughout the event, attendees engaged in interfaith dialogues, prayers, and cultural exchanges through a vibrant and enlightening experience highlighting the shared values, ethics, and principles that connect individuals across religions. The Interfaith Harmony Day was a vivid reflection of faith, unity, and selfless service, showcasing the power of faith to bridge divides and strengthen the bonds of humanity, for which Akshardham serves as a platform.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj expressed his joy in seeing the gathering of various spiritual and religious leaders, stating: “We share the same sky, the same earth. We breathe the same air, drink the same water, and we are all God’s children. This is the message of Akshardham.”

Addressing the audience, Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami said, “We believe that the essence of religion is harmony, and this forms the core belief of Hindu dharma, Sanatan Dharma ... We may be birds of different feathers and different flights, but we all belong to the same nest on this Earth, which is our spiritual home.”

Bishop Darin Moore, Chair of the Governing Board of the National Council of Churches said, “We are truly on holy ground today. This monument that has been erected, the wonderful way in which the architects have given so much detail is awe-inspiring. But what makes this powerful most of all is the people who are part of this great movement.”

