Karnataka HC denies bail to three accused

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court rejected the bail petition filed by the three accused for the murder of Praveen Nettaru, who was the District Executive Committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha in Dakshina Kannada.

The petition was filed by Ismail Shafi K, K Mohammad Iqbal and Shaheed M, who are accused no. 9, 10 and 11, respectively. A division bench of Justices HB Prabhakara Sastry and Anil B Katti recently passed the order dismissing the appeal filed by the accused questioning the order of rejection of their bail pleas by the special court on April 29, 2023, and further directions to release them on bail.

“It can be held that there exists sufficient incriminating evidence against the present appellants to show their active involvement in the alleged crime. The materials placed by the prosecution, at this stage, leads us to an opinion that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against the appellants are prima facie true,” the HC said.

The accused were allegedly involved in murdering Nettaru, who owned a shop at Mastikatte of Bellare village in Sullia taluk, on July 26, 2022, with an intention to strike terror among the people in the locality. Initially, the case was registered by the local police and later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), considering the gravity of the offences and their inter-state ramifications. During the investigation, the NIA learnt that Nettaru was killed in retaliation to the killing of Masood in an assault at Kalanja village on July 19, 2022.

The appellants contended that the allegations made against them were baseless and lame. They are innocent and have been falsely implicated. At the stage of an investigation conducted by the state police, their names had not been figured. However, the NIA has created a false story alleging that Shafi and Iqbal, who are leaders of SDPI, gave provocative speeches at Masood’s funeral, stating that they would take revenge for his killing, by killing prominent leaders of the other community through their organisation, the appellants claimed.

The Special Public Prosecutor for NIA submitted that the chargesheet clearly mentioned the appellants’ role, who are members of the ‘Service Team’ of Popular Front of India (PFI), which undertakes work of identifying, keeping track and killing identified people. The provocation committed by the appellants has been clearly narrated by the protected witnesses.

