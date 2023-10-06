Ministers woo US industry leaders to invest in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge along with Minister for Large & Medium Industries MB Patil held a series of meetings with industry leaders and the Indian diaspora in the US.

They interacted with executives from Applied Materials, Juniper Networks, and Western Digital and discussed various topics including semiconductor ecosystem, hardware manufacturing, R&D investment, ease of doing business, and others, according to a release.

Kharge said as an IT/BT hub Karnataka offers immense growth opportunities for companies. The minister said they had fruitful interactions with industry leaders in the US and received positive feedback. “Our government continues to be committed to providing the best infrastructure, ensuring ease of doing business through conducive policies,” he stated.

During their meeting with Applied Materials, a software services company, they discussed the government support for pre-construction approvals of the Applied Materials R&D lab in Whitefield, Bengaluru. In another meeting with San Francisco-headquartered Juniper Networks Inc., the delegation discussed various issues including enhancement of its R&D capabilities in the state, exploration of hardware manufacturing along with supplier ecosystem, policies, and incentives in Karnataka.

During the dinner meeting hosted by Indiaspora, a network of global Indian-origin leaders from

diverse backgrounds and professions, ministers MB Patil and Priyank Kharge unveiled their vision for the growth of industries in Karnataka and requested entrepreneurs, business owners, and innovators to consider investments in Karnataka.

