Scuffle breaks out, site owner kills intruder in Karnataka

The deceased has been identified as Khadir Ahmed (28), a resident of Bapuji Layout. The accused is Rajendra Prasad, a resident of Chandra Layout.

Published: 06th October 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 25-year-old person has been arrested by the Chandra Layout police for allegedly killing a man suspecting him to be a thief. The victim along with his friend had come to a construction site belonging to the accused on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Khadir Ahmed (28), a resident of Bapuji Layout. The accused is Rajendra Prasad, a resident of Chandra Layout. On Wednesday, Ahmed along with his friend entered a construction site and the workers informed Prasad about the two unidentified men. Prasad questioned their presence on his property and suspected them to be thieves. 

Enraged by the questioning, Ahmed allegedly attacked Prasad with a knife. Prasad, who managed to escape, snatched the knife from Ahmed. Meanwhile, Ahmed and his friend started throwing construction tools on Prasad. Infuriated, Prasad reportedly stabbed Ahmed. Ahmed’s friend ran away from the spot. 
Prasad along with the construction workers shifted Ahmed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. As it was a medicolegal case, the hospital reported the matter to the police.

