Tenders for Bengaluru tunnel road project in 45 days, says DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said tenders will be invited within 45 days for the proposed mega project of 190 km tunnel roads to ease traffic congestion in the city.

Of the nine companies, that had evinced interest in the project, eight have been selected. They have been asked to give feasibility reports soon, he told reporters here.

Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said several companies had submitted proposals for the mega project. “We received ideas and suggestions on road infrastructure, congestion relief, tunnel roads and road widening. We had suggested that capital should be brought in for the project. As the mega project was open to international players, nine companies evinced interest in it,” he said.

Since it is a mega project and requires huge funding, it will be implemented in stages. Ballari Road, Old Madras Road, Esteem Mall Junction to Mekhri Circle, Millers Road, Chalukya Circle, Trinity Circle, Sarjapur Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road to Krishna Rao Park, Mysuru Road to Sirsi Circle, Magadi Road, Tumkur Road to Yeshwantpur Junction, Outer Ring Road, Goraguntepalya, KR Pura, and Silk Board area have been identified on priority basis, Shivakumar said.

The State Government will seek help from the Centre. A proposal will be submitted once the companies give their feasibility reports. “I have already discussed the project with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as vehicles enter Bengaluru from the national highways and cause traffic congestion in the city. He has responded positively,” Shivakumar said.

‘City needs 4-lane tunnel road’

A tunnel road is now being constructed in Mumbai. Bengaluru needs at least a four-lane tunnel road and more space is needed at the exit points. The lease period of the golf course, turf club and palace grounds was extended during Basavaraj Bommai’s regime. Hence, a judicial arbitration has to be done with

them, he said.

Rs 3,000 crore to tackle flood

Shivakumar said that a proposal for Rs 3,000 crore has been submitted to the World Bank for disaster management and urban flood mitigation which will get clearance soon. “We will be able to complete the flood mitigation work on priority as a Rs 250-crore proposal has been submitted to the National Disaster

Management Authority,” he added.

BBMP to fill potholes by November 30

Shivakumar said the BBMP engineers should take the help of traffic police and fix the potholes. “I have asked Palike officials to fix the potholes by November 30,” he said.

