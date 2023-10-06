Terror body behind Shivamogga incident: Kateel

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday alleged that a terror organisation was behind the Ragigudda incident, and youths engaged in terrorist activities were part of the procession.

Kateel visited the riot-hit areas and McGann Hospital to enquire about the health of the injured, and later told reporters that it was a planned act, and houses of the majority community were targeted.

The fact-finding committee had collected information from eyewitnesses. After the Congress government assumed power in the state, such incidents were reported in five or six places, but the government is yet to initiate a judicial probe, he said.

Kateel alleged that the police department had failed to remove controversial banners that were part of the procession. During the riot, stones were thrown at the SP and police had no protection. Houses of only one community were targeted, he added.

The youths who took part in Ganeshotsava were assaulted and even those who tried to rescue the youths were assaulted. Cases were also filed against women who rushed to rescue them. This incident was not sudden, but planned, he alleged.

He claimed that when the BJP was in power, stringent action was taken when Praveen Nettaru and Harsha were killed. “The cooker bomb blast case was handed over to the NIA, but this government is planning to withdraw cases against those who were part of the DJ Halli and KG Halli incidents. The Congress government is supporting terror activities, the PFI and SDPI,” he added.

Demanding that the government arrest all those behind the Ragigudda incident, he said more women than men were assaulted. Former DyCM K S Eshwarappa, Dr Ashwath Narayan, Araga Jnanendra, MP B Y Raghavendra were present.

