Welder kills wife, tries to pass it off as suicide in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old welder allegedly murdered his wife and attempted to pass off the death as suicide, by hanging her from a ceiling fan in Yelahanka New Town police station limits.

The deceased is Rekha, a 23-year-old homemaker and mother of a seven-month-old child. It is alleged that she was assaulted and mentally tormented for not providing money to her husband Santosh and his family, to buy a property in the city. Santosh and his family were allegedly demanding money from Rekha’s parents.

On Wednesday, the two argued over the same issue. Agitated, Santosh killed Rekha with an iron rod and hanged her with her saree, in an attempt to evade police arrest. He then locked her in the room went to have a bath, and pretended to be unaware of the incident, the complaint filed by Rekha’s mother says.

During interrogation, Santosh said he went to take a bath and returned to find the room locked. When he forcibly opened the door, he found that his wife had hanged herself, police said.

The couple reportedly knew each other since high school and got married two years ago, after moving to the city from Tamil Nadu. They were staying in a rented apartment in the SFS area with their son.

A case was registered with Yelahanka New Town police under IPC Sections 304 B (dowry death), 302 (murder), and 34 (criminal act by several people with common intention). The investigation is in progress.

