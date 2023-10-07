79-year-old contractor dies by suicide in Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A civil contractor allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Hemavathi River near Holenarasipur on Friday.

According to Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohamed Sujeeta, the 79-year-old K Sattar took the extreme step over personal and health issues. He had undergone open heart surgery and both knee replacements. The Holenarasipur police registered a missing person case following a complaint filed by one of his sons. The body of Sattar is yet to be fished out, though expert swimmers have been roped in for the task, the SP added.

Sattar was a first-class contractor with the PWD some 10 years ago. It is also said that Sattar had reportedly given Rs 80 lakh as a loan to one Suresh from Mysuru and the loan amount was not repaid.

Sattar walking on the bridge and jumping into the river was recorded on a CCTV camera, and the footage was also recovered by the police. Sattar is survived by his wife and three children. A team led by Holenarasipur DySP Ashok is investigating the financial commitments of Sattar.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

HASSAN: A civil contractor allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Hemavathi River near Holenarasipur on Friday. According to Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohamed Sujeeta, the 79-year-old K Sattar took the extreme step over personal and health issues. He had undergone open heart surgery and both knee replacements. The Holenarasipur police registered a missing person case following a complaint filed by one of his sons. The body of Sattar is yet to be fished out, though expert swimmers have been roped in for the task, the SP added. Sattar was a first-class contractor with the PWD some 10 years ago. It is also said that Sattar had reportedly given Rs 80 lakh as a loan to one Suresh from Mysuru and the loan amount was not repaid. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sattar walking on the bridge and jumping into the river was recorded on a CCTV camera, and the footage was also recovered by the police. Sattar is survived by his wife and three children. A team led by Holenarasipur DySP Ashok is investigating the financial commitments of Sattar. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)