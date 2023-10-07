BJP-JDS alliance unholy: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday termed the BJP-JDS alliance for the Lok Sabha elections unholy, saying, “Janata Dal (Secular) is forging an alliance with a communal party.”

On the BJP fact-finding committee visiting Shivamogga’s riot-hit areas, he said, “What was done to find out the truth? Action has been taken against those who threw stones while Muslims were taking out a procession on Eid-Milad day. Clear instructions have been given to take action against those involved, irrespective of which party they belong to and whoever they are. Authorities have been told not to let such elements take the law into their hands,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said there is no dearth of funds for taking up developmental activities in the state. Talking to reporters at Chitradurga, where he was attending a slew of programmes, he denied BJP’s allegations that development works have taken a backseat. He clarified that there is no shortage of funds for programmes and five guarantees.

He alleged that it was the BJP that ruined the state’s financial condition during its three-and-a-half-year rule when the expenditure was not capped. When Congress was in power between 2013 and 2018, finances were managed effectively and the government never took too much loan.

On Congress MLAs’ allegations that funds are not available for development works, he said regular grants are available, but not additional grants as the present budget is valid only for eight months. Everything will be set right from the next financial year, he added.

‘GOVT WILL FUND R&D IN AGRICULTURE’

The government is committed to providing all assistance for research activities in the agriculture and horticulture sector to develop drought-resistant varieties that can withstand climate change, the chief minister said at the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of Regional Research Station, Babbur Farms, here.

The chief minister said he is keen to give funds to research institutions rather than opening more colleges. Karnataka is facing an unprecedented drought and for the first time in 123 years, there was no rain in August. “We are facing a heat wave and 210-215 taluks are facing a dry spell. Farmers have not been able to harvest any crops. We estimate the loss at Rs 30,000 crore. But as per central guidelines, we have requested Rs 4,860 crore from the Centre,” he added. “We briefed the central inter-ministerial team that is visiting the state to assess drought damage. We requested them to be lenient towards farmers,” he said.

