BSY’s Karnataka tour fails to get green signal from party biggies

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has been denied permission to tour the state so far, although he had formally proposed it to the party in early September. It may be recalled that Yediyurappa, a Parliamentary Board member of the BJP, had made a public announcement that he would go on a statewide tour. He proposed to visit all 30 districts and meet district and taluk leaders, and encourage them to fight the Lok Sabha polls due in about seven months.

Sources say there is an internal “undeclared cold war” in the BJP against Yediyurappa, and that he did not receive the green signal from the party higher-ups.

Diehard Yediyurappa supporters told TNIE, “Only if he goes out and campaigns can the BJP hope to do well and recapture the seats, especially after the drubbing in the assembly polls. What can he do if the party does not give him permission.”

This is the third consecutive year that Yediyurappa has sought to go on a statewide tour but the party has asked him to wait. Asked about the tour, BJP State General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “The party was busy with many things, Yediyurappa will go on a state tour soon.”

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra’s name is doing the rounds for the top job as state president, and once he is elevated, Yediyurappa could start his tour, sources in the BJP said. But his elevation is being challenged by a group opposed to Yediyurappa, who are raising the issue of Vijayendra’s connection with some corrupt persons.

This was exposed during ED raids on Umesh, who was one of Yediyurappa’s assistants. The group opposed to Yediyurappa is also trying to prop up his other son, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra, as state president because he is more pliant. However, Yediyurappa has indicated that he would be happy with Vijayendra getting the top job.

Party sources also suggested that once Vijayendra is elevated, it would be Yediyurappa’s duty to deliver Karnataka to the BJP, like he did in 2019 when the party got a stunning 25 seats.

