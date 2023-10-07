Despite Siddu’s no, DKS bats for new liquor shops

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar seem to differ on granting licenses for new liquor shops in the State. While Siddaramaiah had categorically stated that the government will not grant licenses to open new liquor shops, Shivakumar indirectly stressed the need for more such outlets to provide jobs to people.

Excise Minister RB Thimmapur too had stated that the government is considering a proposal to grant new licenses for liquor shops in the limits of gram panchayats which have a population of more than 3,000 people. This evoked criticism from leaders of opposition parties and various sections of society.

“No we are not opening, who said we are opening? We will think about it, but we will not open,” the minister said in response to a question by reporters in Chitradurga on Friday.

However, Shivakumar, who was in Ramanagara, stressed the need to open new liquor shops as no new licenses have been issued in the State in the past 30 years. If new liquor shops are opened, they will help provide jobs to many unemployed people, he said.

“In Karnataka, no new licenses for liquor shops have been granted in the past 30 years. Because of this, those having licenses are now selling each of them for Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore,” he said.

“More liquor outlets means more people getting jobs. Where to open and when to open will be decided by the government. We will not decide to open liquor shops in every village. But one thing is sure, one can’t stop people from drinking. The chief minister will take a decision on granting licenses for new liquor shops in the coming days,” Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, leaders of BJP and JDS, and women’s organisations criticised the government after the minister stated that a suggestion to open new liquor shops was made at a meeting recently. However, no decision was taken on it at the meeting.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy had accused the government of trying to mobilise funds for its guarantee schemes by opening more liquor shops in the State. The BJP and JDS termed it “liquor bhagya”.

CHITRADURGA/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar seem to differ on granting licenses for new liquor shops in the State. While Siddaramaiah had categorically stated that the government will not grant licenses to open new liquor shops, Shivakumar indirectly stressed the need for more such outlets to provide jobs to people. Excise Minister RB Thimmapur too had stated that the government is considering a proposal to grant new licenses for liquor shops in the limits of gram panchayats which have a population of more than 3,000 people. This evoked criticism from leaders of opposition parties and various sections of society. “No we are not opening, who said we are opening? We will think about it, but we will not open,” the minister said in response to a question by reporters in Chitradurga on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Shivakumar, who was in Ramanagara, stressed the need to open new liquor shops as no new licenses have been issued in the State in the past 30 years. If new liquor shops are opened, they will help provide jobs to many unemployed people, he said. “In Karnataka, no new licenses for liquor shops have been granted in the past 30 years. Because of this, those having licenses are now selling each of them for Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore,” he said. “More liquor outlets means more people getting jobs. Where to open and when to open will be decided by the government. We will not decide to open liquor shops in every village. But one thing is sure, one can’t stop people from drinking. The chief minister will take a decision on granting licenses for new liquor shops in the coming days,” Shivakumar said. Meanwhile, leaders of BJP and JDS, and women’s organisations criticised the government after the minister stated that a suggestion to open new liquor shops was made at a meeting recently. However, no decision was taken on it at the meeting. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy had accused the government of trying to mobilise funds for its guarantee schemes by opening more liquor shops in the State. The BJP and JDS termed it “liquor bhagya”.