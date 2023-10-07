Genuine cases of SC/STs lost due to frivolous petitions: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quashing the proceedings against a headmaster in a frivolous case registered by a teacher under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the High Court of Karnataka directed the State Government to recover Rs 1.50 lakh paid in aid to the complainant for repeated abuse of the process of law.

The court also directed the government to scrutinise papers before granting any aid so that the public money is spent only on cases faced by the SCs and STs and not by frivolous litigants.

If no direction of this kind is issued, it would amount to putting a premium on the frivolous litigation, Justice M Nagaprasanna said while passing his order on a petition by Shivalingappa B Kerakalamatti, the headmaster of Shri Maradi Malleshwara School in Bagalkot district, questioning the case registered by Chandru Rathod, the teacher, over his reinstatement after he was dismissed from service in 2012, alleging certain omissions and commissions.

Referring to the ‘B’ report filed by Amingad police in 2020, the judge noted that it stated that the complainant is habitual and he has stock witnesses with him. Names of witnesses are also indicated in the ‘B’ report. He uses those witnesses for all his complaints.

What shocks the court is that every time the complainant gets a case registered, he approaches the Social Welfare Department and claims aid to fight it. This public money was used to fight frivolous cases. It is for this reason that genuine cases of the SCs and STs are lost in the multitude of such frivolous cases.

