Koppal arati incident: Three cops suspended

On Friday, Koppal SP ordered the suspension of Inspector Adiveppa Gudigoppa, Sub-inspector  Kamanna and Constable Mariyappa on charges of dereliction of duty.

Published: 07th October 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of people in front of Jamia mosque in Koppal. (File photo | Express)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

KOPPAL: Three police officers have been placed under suspension over the arati waving incident which was reported from Gangavati town during a Ganesha immersion procession. The incident was reported on the last day of the festival on October 1 when the procession was passing by the Jamia mosque in Gangavati town. Some youth, who were part of the Ganesha procession, allegedly waved arati at the mosque, burst crackers and raised slogans.

The police have already booked cases against five persons who were part of the procession. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case. 

According to the police, the arati waving incident could have triggered tension between members of the two communities. The police on the ground should not have allowed the procession to be stopped in front of the mosque. After a subsequent inquiry into the incident, the police said that arati was not waved at the mosque, but at a temple which is located in the same line as the prayer site. 

“There was a similar incident reported in front of Jamia mosque, two days after the arati waving incident. Few youth who were part of the Ganesha procession tried to draw images of religious rituals (mandala) in front of the mosque. The group was swiftly moved from the mosque,” said a senior police official from Koppal.

