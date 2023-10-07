Man arrested for forging documents in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A person who used to forge government documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and Voter IDs to avail of government schemes and loans, has been arrested by Mangaluru city police. The accused, Bernard Roshan Mascarenhas, 41, is a resident of Bajjodi Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru.

The city police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that the accused ran a firm named ‘Helpline Mangaluru’ and had been creating fake documents for the last 3 years. He used the rural services Kendra website to download ration card data which he had used earlier during Aadhar verification, and used a PDF editor to edit Aadhaar details,” said the commissioner.

“We got a tip-off, that a shop was charging Rs 500 to Rs 20,000 to make fake documents, and conducted a raid on Friday. He has created fake Aadhar, ration cards, marks cards, trade licences, birth certificates, etc and sold it. Several people who got fake documents from the accused have availed of loans in various banks and also used it to avail of various government schemes.

The police have seized laptops, colour printers, biometric devices etc., from the accused and a case has been registered with the CEN police station. The accused has been booked under sections 465 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using a forged document or an electronic record as a genuine one) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

MANGALURU: A person who used to forge government documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and Voter IDs to avail of government schemes and loans, has been arrested by Mangaluru city police. The accused, Bernard Roshan Mascarenhas, 41, is a resident of Bajjodi Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru. The city police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that the accused ran a firm named ‘Helpline Mangaluru’ and had been creating fake documents for the last 3 years. He used the rural services Kendra website to download ration card data which he had used earlier during Aadhar verification, and used a PDF editor to edit Aadhaar details,” said the commissioner. “We got a tip-off, that a shop was charging Rs 500 to Rs 20,000 to make fake documents, and conducted a raid on Friday. He has created fake Aadhar, ration cards, marks cards, trade licences, birth certificates, etc and sold it. Several people who got fake documents from the accused have availed of loans in various banks and also used it to avail of various government schemes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police have seized laptops, colour printers, biometric devices etc., from the accused and a case has been registered with the CEN police station. The accused has been booked under sections 465 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using a forged document or an electronic record as a genuine one) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.