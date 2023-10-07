Mysuru Dasara air show to make a comeback after three years

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Union Government giving its nod for the Dasara air show in Mysuru, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials, along with the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, inspected the Bannimantap stadium the proposed venue for the air show.

The Dasara airshow, which will be held after three years following the Covid-19 pandemic, is likely to attract a huge crowd. Mysuru DC KV Rajendra, Group Captain DK Ojha and others visited the stadium which can accommodate approximately 30,000 people. The date of the event is yet to be announced.

It is said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had made a request in this regard to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Although the Jamboo Savari showcasing the art and culture of Karnataka is the main attraction, the illumination during the festival, air show, flower show, cultural programmes and Yuva Dasara are some of the other major crowd-pullers.

The Mi-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force showering petals followed by the sky diving team of the IAF Akash Ganga carrying the National Flag in group and solo events left the audience spellbound all these years.

