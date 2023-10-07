Home States Karnataka

Somashekar a thorn in BJP’s flesh, party looks at BSY for action

Karnataka BJP disciplinary committee has put the onus on former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to convince and instruct Somashekar to not damage the party’s image anymore.

Published: 07th October 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister and BJP MLA ST Somashekar. (Photo | Facebook)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Yeshwantpur MLA ST Somashekar has become a thorn in the flesh for the BJP after he openly opposed the saffron party’s alliance with the JDS for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Now, the BJP state disciplinary committee has put the onus on former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to convince and instruct Somashekar to not damage the party’s image anymore. Somashekar was among the 17 opposition MLAs who joined the BJP and helped Yediyurappa form the government in 2018. 

According to informed sources, Somashekar won the bypolls and proved his mettle as a mass leader and hence the BJP was hesitant to take stringent action against him despite him going against the party high command’s decision. Since, the MLA  now is hinting at joining the Congress by holding parleys with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar, state BJP leaders have started attacking him albeit indirectly.

“We must follow the party high command’s decision and Somashekar is no exception. Otherwise, let him quit and join the party in which he will be happy,” former minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said.

Another senior leader C T Ravi criticised Somashekar for always changing his loyalties. But former DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said Somashekar took the liberty of questioning the top brass’ decision on the alliance which is an anti-party activity. However, some of the leaders within the party expected that Somashekar would quit the party on his own by resigning as MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPjdsBSY

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp