Home States Karnataka

Ten persons killed in firecracker unit blaze near Bengaluru ahead of Deepavali

Firecrackers worth several lakhs were stored in the godown for the upcoming Deepavali festival.

Published: 07th October 2023 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

blast, fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: At least 10 persons were killed following a blaze at a firecracker godown in Attibele, over 30km from Bengaluru, on Saturday evening.

The accidental fire broke out when crackers were being unloaded from a vehicle at the godown around 4.30 pm, reports said.

At least 20 workers were inside the godown when the fire broke out, according to a report.

The owner of the firecracker unit was among those who suffered serious burns. 

Four vehicles parked at the godown door were gutted in the blaze.

"Some employees were working inside the shop when the fire broke out. We have recovered six charred bodies from the spot. Search operations are still underway to ascertain if any more employees are still trapped inside the gutted shop," Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi, was quoted as saying by the PTI.

"Five fire engines have been pressed into operations and the fire is under control now," he added.

Firecrackers worth several lakhs were stored in the godown for the upcoming Deepavali festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali firecracker godown Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp