Ten persons killed in firecracker unit blaze near Bengaluru ahead of Deepavali

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: At least 10 persons were killed following a blaze at a firecracker godown in Attibele, over 30km from Bengaluru, on Saturday evening.

The accidental fire broke out when crackers were being unloaded from a vehicle at the godown around 4.30 pm, reports said.

At least 20 workers were inside the godown when the fire broke out, according to a report.

The owner of the firecracker unit was among those who suffered serious burns.

Four vehicles parked at the godown door were gutted in the blaze.

"Some employees were working inside the shop when the fire broke out. We have recovered six charred bodies from the spot. Search operations are still underway to ascertain if any more employees are still trapped inside the gutted shop," Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi, was quoted as saying by the PTI.

"Five fire engines have been pressed into operations and the fire is under control now," he added.

Firecrackers worth several lakhs were stored in the godown for the upcoming Deepavali festival.

