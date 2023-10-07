Veerashaiva-Lingayat meet in Davanagere in December

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Akhil Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha secretary Eshwar Khandre on Friday said that the 24th national convention of the Mahasabha will be held in Davanagere on December 23 and 24.

Addressing a press conference here, Khandre said the event will be held on the MBA College Grounds of Bapuji Educational Association. He said the convention, which in the past was held once every 5 years, had to be deferred to early 2023 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it was postponed once again owing to the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The executive committee of the Mahasabha met in Davanagere under the leadership of senior Congress MLA and Mahasabha president Shamanur Shivashankarappa, to discuss the modalities of the programme. Shivashankarappa said that the convention is to create oneness among the Veerashiva-Lingayats.

When asked if he met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after raising the issue of Lingayat officers getting a raw deal in the government, Shamanur said, “Go and ask him (Siddaramaiah)”.

