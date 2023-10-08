Home States Karnataka

12 from TN charred to death in cracker unit blast near Hosur

At least 20 people were working at the godown on the service road along Hosur Main Road when the fire broke out at 3.30pm.

Published: 08th October 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 10:42 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twelve people were charred to death when a major fire broke out at a cracker shop-cum-godown at Karnataka’s Attibele, about 10 km from Hosur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. All the victims are said to have hailed from TN.

At least 20 people were working at the godown on the service road along Hosur Main Road when the fire broke out at 3.30 pm. Four people, including the shop’s owner, sustained burns. The condition of one person is critical.

The bodies were charred beyond recognition but the remains of Vediyappan, Vijay Raghavan, Sachin, Akash, Prakash, Adikeshavan and Elambarandhi could be identified.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for more than five hours due to the blaze, with a pile-up stretching for over 6 km. Nine fire tenders were pressed into service and some fire tenders from TN were also rushed to the spot. Fire personnel managed to put out the fire only around 8.30 pm.

Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh solatium for kin of deceased

Sources said, the fire broke out at Balaji Crackers owned by Naveen Kumar. At least six vehicles, including a truck, loaded with crackers were destroyed in the blaze. The fire broke out as crackers were being unloaded from a truck that arrived from TN.

The crackers were being stored at the godown for the Deepavali. Crackers worth Rs 5 crore went up in flames, they added. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said a detailed inquiry will be held. “Officers told permission was given only for a cracker shop. A solatium of Rs 5 lakh will be given,” he added.

TN CM MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers, Rs 1 lakh to those who sustained severe injuries, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. A case has been filed and further probe is on.

