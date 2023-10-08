First release draft of UCC Bill, says Justice Nagamohan Das  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central government first needs to release a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft bill to understand its definition as there is no definition of UCC, either in the Constitution or in any judgments of courts, said Justice HN Nagamohan Das, former Karnataka High Court judge, here on Saturday.

“Different ministers talk about UCC inconsistently. The timing of UCC is questionable when the country is facing several burning issues, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, farmers and others that need urgent action by the government,” he said.

He was speaking at a panel discussion organised by The Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity - Karnataka chapter (FDCA-K) in the city. Justice Das said the ancient religions still followed by people need to be revised and reformed by their respective leaders, keeping the changing social norms and values. “This will enable the environment within which UCC can be developed,” he stated.

Justice V Gopala Gowda, former Supreme Court judge, said Uniform Civil Code will not be successful in India. “It is just a diversionary tactic of the government, which wants to gain from literate illiteracy.

Neither political leaders nor bureaucrats are aware or interested in the constitutional philosophy and concepts,” he said.

He added that even judges are vulnerable to only literal interpretation of the Constitution, instead of interpreting in a purposive way.

“The political party is demanding Uniform Civil Code, but in their heart, they oppose it. In a secular, multi-religious country like India, the Constitution states that customs are the basis of law, how can we override that,” he asked.

Prof Ravivarma Kumar, former advocate general and senior counsel in Karnataka High Court, said all religions are fossilised and unwilling to change. “The leaders of the country must first lead the way to build scientific temper and shun all propagated unscientific views. In the absence of scientific temper, Uniform Civil Code is a mere election gimmick,” he added.

Other panellists, including Jamaat-e-Islami Hind state president Dr Belgami Mohammed Saad and activist Cynthia Stephen, presented their views on UCC Bill.

BENGALURU: The Central government first needs to release a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft bill to understand its definition as there is no definition of UCC, either in the Constitution or in any judgments of courts, said Justice HN Nagamohan Das, former Karnataka High Court judge, here on Saturday. “Different ministers talk about UCC inconsistently. The timing of UCC is questionable when the country is facing several burning issues, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, farmers and others that need urgent action by the government,” he said. He was speaking at a panel discussion organised by The Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity - Karnataka chapter (FDCA-K) in the city. Justice Das said the ancient religions still followed by people need to be revised and reformed by their respective leaders, keeping the changing social norms and values. “This will enable the environment within which UCC can be developed,” he stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Justice V Gopala Gowda, former Supreme Court judge, said Uniform Civil Code will not be successful in India. “It is just a diversionary tactic of the government, which wants to gain from literate illiteracy. Neither political leaders nor bureaucrats are aware or interested in the constitutional philosophy and concepts,” he said. He added that even judges are vulnerable to only literal interpretation of the Constitution, instead of interpreting in a purposive way. “The political party is demanding Uniform Civil Code, but in their heart, they oppose it. In a secular, multi-religious country like India, the Constitution states that customs are the basis of law, how can we override that,” he asked. Prof Ravivarma Kumar, former advocate general and senior counsel in Karnataka High Court, said all religions are fossilised and unwilling to change. “The leaders of the country must first lead the way to build scientific temper and shun all propagated unscientific views. In the absence of scientific temper, Uniform Civil Code is a mere election gimmick,” he added. Other panellists, including Jamaat-e-Islami Hind state president Dr Belgami Mohammed Saad and activist Cynthia Stephen, presented their views on UCC Bill.