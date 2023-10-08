Home States Karnataka

Rahul as ‘Ravan’: Karnataka Congress slams BJP

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president DK Shivakumar said BJP is depicting Rahul Gandhi as Ravan as they are sacred of his leadership and popularity. 

Congress leaders and supporters led by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy protest against BJP for defaming their leader Rahul Gandhi on social media, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders and workers staged protests at several places in Karnataka against the BJP’s depiction of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi as a ‘new age Ravan.”

In Bengaluru,Congress leaders, including Transport Minister and KPCC working-president Ramalinga Reddy and  another KPCC working-president Saleem Ahmed held a protest at Freedom Park. They  accused the BJP of resorting to such measures due to fear of losing in the elections. They also accused the BJP of using religion for politics.

After Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo” yatra, I.N.D.I.A alliance was formed and it is becoming stronger, he said.  BJP leaders have not fully understood the Ramayana and that is the reason they are resorting to such measures, he added. 

Rahul Gandhi

