Rs 70 crore per annum scam in Bescom, alleges forum

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allegations of irregularities in awarding contracts for repairing transformers in 45 centres in as many taluks under the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) have come to light. This infraction could cause the government a loss of around Rs 70 crore per annum as the annual expenditure for repairing transformers will go up from around Rs 60 crore to Rs 135-140 crore, according to an organisation that has filed a complaint before the Lokayukta.

The allegation is that many of the 45 successful bidders had applied for tenders at a centre with the same internet protocol (IP) address in Bengaluru.

The bids have been applied allegedly under the guidance of three contractors cum bidders, who are said to have “raised money” to be paid to the top brass in the Energy Department, stated the organisation, Raitha Hitharakshana Vedike. Apparently, the department has already started issuing contracts to the 45 contractors, it added.

Director, technical wing, Bescom, HG Ramesh told The New Sunday Express that the issue has come to his notice. “An internal inquiry has begun with the help of cybersecurity police,” he said, adding that private parties have filed a complaint before the Lokayukta. But Chief General Manager (Operations), Bescom, Nagaraj, categorically denied any irregularities and said, “Nothing of that sort has happened.”

‘Improper documents uploaded on e-procurement site approved’



Bescom MD Mahantesh Bilagi said, “We followed all the processes as per the Act, and the aggrieved can approach the court. We will give a suitable reply to all concerned, including the Lokayukta.” The Vedike first filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Karnataka High Court, which disposed of the petition, saying the case is not in its ambit to conduct an investigation. It asked the counsel for the petitioner to withdraw the case.

The Vedike later filed the complaint before the Lokayukta on September 30. It also wrote to Energy Minister KJ George, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta on October 6 seeking action.

Bescom increased the base price for bidding for this particular series of contracts from Rs 55,000 to Rs 62,537 for repairing transformers, from 25kv to 250 kv. The contract has been awarded to those who have quoted 5% above the base price, while for the last 30 years, it used to be below the base price. The Vedike alleged that the accused formed their own team of bidders and tactfully checked competition in all the 45 centres by ensuring only two compete with each other and others remain only for namesake. One quoted 5% above the base price, while another 15 per cent above. The contract went to the lowest bidder, it said. Bescom called the short-term tender on March 20 this year, and opened the bids on April 10. Fortyfive bidders, who had quoted above the base price, got the contract, the Vedike said.

In the same notice, the tenders were called separately for five more transformer repair centres in Ramanagara, Huliyaru, Mayasandra, Nyamathi and Chitradurga. Here, the bids were won by those who quoted below the base price, claimed one of the aggrieved contractors, whose application was rejected.

The Vedike said there are also allegations that the applications of some bidders were rejected at the technical round itself. At the same time, incomplete or improper documents of some three to four contractors that were uploaded on the e-procurement site were approved. Later, those contractors were allowed to amend and provide correct documents manually, which is illegal, the Vedike said. The truth will come out if all these issues are investigated, it added.

