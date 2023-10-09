Home States Karnataka

10 women from different walks of life felicitated

The third edition of the International Women Achievers and Young Star Achievers Awards was organised by the Cubbon Park Walkers Association and the Cubbon Park Walkers Forum. 

Published: 09th October 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy with Cubbon Park Walkers Association President S Umesh felicitates awardees with Women and Youth Achievers Awards at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Sunday | Na

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Women from different walks of life were felicitated for their exceptional contribution to society on Sunday, by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at Ravindra Kalashetra. The third edition of the International Women Achievers and Young Star Achievers Awards was organised by the Cubbon Park Walkers Association and the Cubbon Park Walkers Forum. 

Speaking at the event Reddy said the noble initiative to recognise women achievers in all fields will inspire many. “Today women achievers in various fields - music, medicine, media, sports, and dance were felicitated, the association has found women making a real difference in society.” He added that this recognition goes a long way and will also help other women to rise up to opportunities.

Umesh Kumar, President of Cubbon Park Walkers Association highlighted that this year achievers were selected from South India.“Our aim is to identify such strong women who are battling against all odds and creating a name for themselves. This year, we felicitated Bharathi  from Andhra Pradesh who works as a daily wager to support her family. Despite the hardships, she has completed her PhD.”

The association added that the events are organised to actively help determined individuals working in their fields making sure they are recognised in society, especially women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp