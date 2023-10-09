10 women from different walks of life felicitated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women from different walks of life were felicitated for their exceptional contribution to society on Sunday, by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy at Ravindra Kalashetra. The third edition of the International Women Achievers and Young Star Achievers Awards was organised by the Cubbon Park Walkers Association and the Cubbon Park Walkers Forum.

Speaking at the event Reddy said the noble initiative to recognise women achievers in all fields will inspire many. “Today women achievers in various fields - music, medicine, media, sports, and dance were felicitated, the association has found women making a real difference in society.” He added that this recognition goes a long way and will also help other women to rise up to opportunities.

Umesh Kumar, President of Cubbon Park Walkers Association highlighted that this year achievers were selected from South India.“Our aim is to identify such strong women who are battling against all odds and creating a name for themselves. This year, we felicitated Bharathi from Andhra Pradesh who works as a daily wager to support her family. Despite the hardships, she has completed her PhD.”

The association added that the events are organised to actively help determined individuals working in their fields making sure they are recognised in society, especially women.

