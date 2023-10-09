3 of family found charred to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga district

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Three members of a family were found charred to death, and one in critical condition at Kekod near Aralasurali in Thirthahalli taluk on Sunday morning. While Thrithahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra said the family committed suicide, the police are yet to reveal the cause of death.

The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra Kekod (60), his wife Nagaratna (55), and their elder son Shriram (30). Another son Bharat (28), sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar GK told reporters that the police found leads for establishing the cause of the incident. “The younger son Bharat who sustained about 50% burns, will give his statement. He has been shifted to a hospital in Shivamogga for treatment. Investigation is on and the cause of the incident will be known after the probe,” the SP said.

Mithun Kumar said the incident happened early morning. Fre extinguishers arrived at the spot and doused the fire. The SP said that the three bodies were found piled up. “The survivor has revealed some information. I cannot reveal the information till the probe concludes. The forensic team and dog squads conducted inspection and we have gathered some evidence,” he said.

Former home minister and Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra visited the spot and said he had known the family for a long time. “The family was economically sound and there was no reason to end their lives like this. However, police investigation will reveal further information,”he said.



