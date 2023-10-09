Ballari farmers’ plight moves Central drought panel team  

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: A team of the central drought study committee visited Ballari to put together a report on the district’s drought situation and submit it to the Union Government. Listening to stories about the farmers’ dire situation, amidst the drought, made the officials emotional. They also visited the house of a farmer in Sandur taluk, who took his own life last month, unable to handle the effects of the drought.

A team of four IAS officers, led by senior official of central drinking water and sanitation department, D Rajshekar, visited a few villages in Sandur, where they spoke to farmers about their problems, and urged them not to lose hope. The Centre will soon take necessary steps to help farmers in drought-like situations in Ballari, the said.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra confirmed the officials’ visit, adding that from the district administration, all necessary information was provided to them. “The central drought study committee interacted with farmers in Bandri village, and women farmers explained how the drought situation had affected livelihoods. The officials later visited a farmer’s house in Sriramashetti village.

This farmer had ended his life, unable to pay back a crop loan. Later, the officials assured that necessary action would be taken and a report would be submitted to the Centre. The team’s visit reassured the farmers,” the DC added.

