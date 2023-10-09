Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line extension to be launched today 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bowing to enormous pressure from the public, the Union Urban Affairs Ministry on Sunday gave the green signal to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to throw open the Purple Line extensions for commercial operations from Monday without a formal launch.

BMRCL confirmed that the full stretch of 43.49 km between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Challaghatta will be opened for public by 5 am on Monday. The stretch, which has 37 stations, will take 82 minutes to cover and the ticket will cost Rs 60.

Stretch will link commuters to existing network

With this, Bengaluru Metro’s operational network will go up to 72.81 km, said a BMRCL release. The two new extensions of the East West Corridor -- 2.1 km between Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura, and 2.05 km between Challaghatta and Kengeri -- are awaiting launch after safety clearances were given on September 25 and September 30, respectively.

“The first train on Monday will leave from both the Whitefield Kadugodi and the Challaghatta originating stations at 5 am,” said AS Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL. The Urban Affairs Ministry issued the letter to the additional chief secretary of Urban Development in Karnataka, surprisingly on a Sunday (October 8).

It also cited a letter from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 5 in connection with the launch of the two sections. It stated, the two sections are vital from the perspective of commuters as both the sections will provide seamless connectivity from East to West part of the city. These two sections of Metro lines should be opened for passenger service immediately, without any formal /informal function, so that daily commuters get immediate benefit.

It also stated that PM Modi will formally launch the line within a fortnight with the CM. Though the line got clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety on September 25, the two-week delay was because the dates were being awaited from both central and state ministers for inauguration. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan broke the news on X at 3.26 pm on Sunday.

Earlier in the day he posted a message, claiming that he had directed the BMRCL MD to launch the operations on Monday. The last train from Whitefield (Kadugodi) will depart at 10.45 pm and from the other three terminal stations at 11.05 pm.

The operational headway on the East-West Corridor will be as follows: Whitefield to Pattandur Agrahara - 10 minutes; Pattandur Agrahara to Mysore Road -- 5 minutes; Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station to MG Road -- 3 minutes during morning peak hours and Mysuru Road to Challagahatta -- 10 minutes. The stretch will link commuters with the existing Metro network across the City. It is expected to boost patronage on the Whitefield-Baiyappanahalli stretch alone from the present 30,000 to nearly one lakh commuters.

BJP MPs try to take credit

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, posting on X a couple of days ago about some good news expected about the Purple Line extension shortly, had alleged to a news agency about the line being delayed as the Congress govert wanted Rahul Gandhi to launch it. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan on Sunday took to X to say that he had directed the BMRCL MD to initiate the Purple Line operations immediately and to reserve the formal inauguration in the near future. Later, he posted on X, “From October 9, 2023, the Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line will operate fully, without any formal or informal official event.” He also posted on X a combined letter by three MPs Sadananada Gowda, Surya and himself, thanking Modi for asking BMRCL to throw open the line

