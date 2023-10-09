Farmers in Karnataka's Chitradurga shell out large sums to buy fodder from Andhra Pradesh

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Not only human beings, even cows, sheep and goats are suffering because of the prevailing drought condition that has caused a severe shortage of fodder and water in the district. Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabhu GRJ said there is no shortage of funds to address drinking water needs. Places have been identified to set up goshalas to protect the livestock, she added.

Farmers from Molakalmuru, Challakere and Hiriyur in Chitradurga district and Kudligi in Ballari district are procuring fodder from the neighbouring Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, where paddy is grown in large tracts of land.

Though the Rangayyanadurga dam is overflowing and there is enough water in Perlagudda’s Gorlamare and Bodikatte, it is not being utilised by farmers in these areas. Water is flowing into Andhra Pradesh, allowing farmers there to grow paddy and groundnut crops.

But farmers in Molakalmuru, Challakere and Hiriyur taluks of the district, where plentiful fodder is grown in a normal year, are in distress. They are now shelling out large sums of money to buy fodder from Andhra Pradesh. The paddy hay, which used to cost Rs 3,000-4,000 per tractor, is now sold for Rs 5,000-6,000, while the groundnut husk that was sold at Rs 10,000-12,000 now costs Rs 20,000-25,000.

Chinna Obayya, a farmer from BG Kere, said the district administration should hand over fodder kits to farmers and also grow fodder. MGNREGA workers should be used to grow fodder in tank beds that do not have standing water, but have enough moisture to grow fodder, he added.

Doddaullarthy Kariyanna said the central government team visiting the state to assess the drought problem should have gone to severely hit areas in Challakere and Molakalmuru. “I have already sold my 10 goats to butchers as I was not able to feed them.” Thippeswamy from Nayakanahatti said enhancing MGNREGA workdays to 150 is a good move and it should be used to desilt lakes and construct check dams.

CHITRADURGA: Not only human beings, even cows, sheep and goats are suffering because of the prevailing drought condition that has caused a severe shortage of fodder and water in the district. Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabhu GRJ said there is no shortage of funds to address drinking water needs. Places have been identified to set up goshalas to protect the livestock, she added. Farmers from Molakalmuru, Challakere and Hiriyur in Chitradurga district and Kudligi in Ballari district are procuring fodder from the neighbouring Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, where paddy is grown in large tracts of land. Though the Rangayyanadurga dam is overflowing and there is enough water in Perlagudda’s Gorlamare and Bodikatte, it is not being utilised by farmers in these areas. Water is flowing into Andhra Pradesh, allowing farmers there to grow paddy and groundnut crops.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But farmers in Molakalmuru, Challakere and Hiriyur taluks of the district, where plentiful fodder is grown in a normal year, are in distress. They are now shelling out large sums of money to buy fodder from Andhra Pradesh. The paddy hay, which used to cost Rs 3,000-4,000 per tractor, is now sold for Rs 5,000-6,000, while the groundnut husk that was sold at Rs 10,000-12,000 now costs Rs 20,000-25,000. Chinna Obayya, a farmer from BG Kere, said the district administration should hand over fodder kits to farmers and also grow fodder. MGNREGA workers should be used to grow fodder in tank beds that do not have standing water, but have enough moisture to grow fodder, he added. Doddaullarthy Kariyanna said the central government team visiting the state to assess the drought problem should have gone to severely hit areas in Challakere and Molakalmuru. “I have already sold my 10 goats to butchers as I was not able to feed them.” Thippeswamy from Nayakanahatti said enhancing MGNREGA workdays to 150 is a good move and it should be used to desilt lakes and construct check dams.