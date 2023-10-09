Home States Karnataka

MP for setting up Doppler radars in Karnataka

Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi met Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiran Rijiju in New Delhi recently and submitted a memorandum.

Published: 09th October 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a Doppler weather radar.(ENS )

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Realising the need for a Doppler weather radar (DWR) system, which can ensure accurate weather monitoring and forecasting in Karnataka, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi from Belagavi has submitted a proposal to the central government.

Kadadi met Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiran Rijiju in New Delhi recently and submitted a memorandum. He said, “Karnataka is a diverse and agricultural-rich state with varied geographical zones, making it susceptible to unpredictable weather patterns.

Despite being the second-highest rainfall receiving site in the country, our state currently lacks a crucial tool that can ensure accurate weather monitoring and forecasting - a Doppler Weather Radar (DWR). At present, there is not a single DWR system across Karnataka.”

The closest DWR to Karnataka is in Goa, leaving us heavily dependent on the neighbouring state for timely weather information. We propose that the following four strategic locations be considered for the installation of Doppler Radars -- Kundapura, Belagavi, Raichur and Bengaluru.

Kadadi said Rijiju positively responded to the memorandum, saying that Doppler radars are being manufactured in India under PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Atma nirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iranna Kadadi Doppler weather radar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp