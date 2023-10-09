MP for setting up Doppler radars in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Realising the need for a Doppler weather radar (DWR) system, which can ensure accurate weather monitoring and forecasting in Karnataka, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi from Belagavi has submitted a proposal to the central government.

Kadadi met Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiran Rijiju in New Delhi recently and submitted a memorandum. He said, “Karnataka is a diverse and agricultural-rich state with varied geographical zones, making it susceptible to unpredictable weather patterns.

Despite being the second-highest rainfall receiving site in the country, our state currently lacks a crucial tool that can ensure accurate weather monitoring and forecasting - a Doppler Weather Radar (DWR). At present, there is not a single DWR system across Karnataka.”

The closest DWR to Karnataka is in Goa, leaving us heavily dependent on the neighbouring state for timely weather information. We propose that the following four strategic locations be considered for the installation of Doppler Radars -- Kundapura, Belagavi, Raichur and Bengaluru.

Kadadi said Rijiju positively responded to the memorandum, saying that Doppler radars are being manufactured in India under PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Atma nirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

