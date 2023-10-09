Muslim family from Karnataka's Dharwad performs Hindu rituals, targeted

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

GOKARNA: It was a rare instance when a Muslim family performed Hindu rituals for their ancestors at Gokarna recently. But things didn’t go well for the family, as after the video went viral, they started receiving messages from some people, who were out to tarnish them.

The family, which is into wood carving business and stays in Dhaneshwari Nagar in Dharwad, performed the rituals at the temple ritual hall on Thursday. One of the women from the family, identified as Shamshad, said they have believed in Hindu customs and traditions for long. They get birth kundalis done for their newborns and also believe in Hindu astrology, she said.

A priest, who did not want to be named, said, “The family has close Hindu friends in Gadag and they go to temples and other religious places together. They came here because Shamshad’s brother was not finding a suitable match for the wedding.”

The family consulted an astrologer, who told them that Shamshad’s grandfather Hussain Saab’s soul was not at peace, though he passed away several years ago. The astrologer suggested to the family to offer ‘Pind Daan’ to Hussain Saab at Gokarna, which was performed by four priests.

We offer services to all communities, religions: Priest

Though done in good faith, some people have started targeting the family. This has made the family wary and all attempts to contact them went in vain. The family has also told the authorities at Gokarna not to give out any details.

Subramanya Chitragimath, one of the priests who performed the rituals, told TNIE, “We do the rituals for satvik purposes. We offer services to all communities and religions and there is no discrimination as there is equality here. We allow everyone inside the temple. We do not differentiate among devotees. But some people try to play politics and the family is pained by this.

This family knows a lot about Hinduism. They recite Ganapati Stotra and perform Dattatreya Upasana too. At Gokarna, we have salam puja since the days of Tipu Sultan for the welfare of kings and people who rule.” Apart from Chitragimath, Nagraj Bhat Gurling too was part of the team that performed the rituals.

Gokarna has a special place for Hindus as they believe that rituals performed here for ancestors will ensure moksha to the departed souls, which is usually mocked by non-believers and those of other religions. Contrary to this, the Muslim family had performed the rituals. A few years ago, a Christian family performed Hindu rituals at Gokarna. But this probably is the first time that a Muslim family has done so.

