Support to car-pooling apps: Private transport assns in Karnataka demand apology from Tejasvi Surya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has demanded that Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya tender an apology for extending his support to car-pooling apps. They have threatened to protest and lay siege on his office on October 13 if he fails to apologise and take back his letter given to the Chief Minister in which he asked the government to reconsider ban on car-pooling services.

They also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, and stated that Surya supporting illegal car-pooling would not only affect the families of 11 lakh auto and cab drivers, but also impact the prospects of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The MP has listed the names of the car-pooling companies of his close associates, and they are enraged as the state transport department started to crack down on illegal transport activity (car-pooling) in the city. The Central Motor Vehicle Act bars using private vehicles for commercial activity. The apps are attempting to legalise this with the support of MP Tejasvi Surya,” said Nataraj Sharma, president of the federation.

